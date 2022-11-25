Ruscists shelled Kherson again, there are casualties, - Sobolevsky
Russian occupying troops shelled Kherson, as a result of which civilians were injured.
This was informed by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports.
"Again shelling of Kherson. There are casualties among civilians," the message reads.
