ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8600 visitors online
News War
2 176 13

Ruscists shelled Kherson again, there are casualties, - Sobolevsky

херсон

Russian occupying troops shelled Kherson, as a result of which civilians were injured.

This was informed by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Again shelling of Kherson. There are casualties among civilians," the message reads.

Read more: Planning to facilitate purchase of clothing for Armed Forces, Cabinet actually stopped purchase of ammunition and other weapons

Author: 

shoot out (14836) Kherson (1297) Yurii Sobolevskyi (22)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 