93% of Ukrainians agree with the statement that the Holodomor of 1932-1933 was a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey, only 3% - deny it, it is difficult to answer - 4%.

Over the past ten years, the number of respondents who agree with the thesis that the Holodomor of 1932-1933 is a genocide of the Ukrainian people has increased by one and a half times.

Thus, the Holodomor of 1932-1933 is recognized as genocide by the absolute majority of residents of the western, central, and southeastern regions of the country. Also, no significant deviations in age distributions were recorded in this regard.

The survey was conducted on November 20-21 among 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older in all regions, except for temporarily occupied regions and those without Ukrainian mobile communications at the time of the survey.

Every year on the fourth Saturday of November in Ukraine, the memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 is commemorated. This year, the commemorative date falls on November 26.