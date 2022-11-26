In Mariupol, employee of occupation "authority" blew up in his car - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

In enemy-occupied Mariupol, an employee of the occupation "administration" was killed as a result of a car explosion. A VAZ, driven by a Russian military official, exploded.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

The incident happened on November 24 on the road near the street. Gromovy 63 near the district of the occupation administration.

The driver of the VAZ - a Russian - did not survive. Two more Russians who were in the car were injured. One wounded person with severe burns was sent to a Donetsk hospital. The second wounded person suffered a broken arm, a brain injury and is in Mariupol Hospital No. 2.

