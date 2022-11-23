Occupiers opened fire on convoy of civilian cars in Zaporizhzhia region, - SES

Yesterday, on the "Road of Life" in the village of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers opened fire on a column of civilian cars, which rescuers were towing from the dirt road so that they could continue moving to the regional center.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, people, fleeing from the war, were heading to Zaporizhzhia, but due to bad weather, they ended up as hostages on a washed-out road.

"Rescuers, realizing all the dangers for both personnel and civilians, promptly organized the evacuation of passengers and drivers to the nearest shelters, thereby saving people from the consequences of the shelling, which did not stop. The rescue operation lasted 3 hours.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. After the end of the shelling, all cars continued to their destination. The smallest Ukrainian, who was saved by the State Emergency Service, is only two months old," the message reads.

A total of 14 motor vehicles were towed yesterday on the "Road of Life" by the forces of the State Emergency Service unit, saving 49 citizens, of which 11 were minors.

