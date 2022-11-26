Canada allocated $7.6 million for generators for Ukraine

The Canadian government has allocated 10 million Canadian dollars (about 7.6 million US dollars) for the purchase of generators for Ukraine.

This was announced by Canada's Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, Censor.NET informs.

"We have allocated $10 million to the International Organization for Migration to purchase and distribute generators for critical infrastructure in Ukraine," he tweeted.

Sajan emphasized that millions of civilians in Ukraine are without electricity today. "While Putin continues his reckless attacks on innocent people, our determination to help Ukraine only strengthens," he added.

