Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

The occupiers once again shelled the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region. Proceedings have been initiated on this fact.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been initiated.

According to the investigation, on November 25, around 17:00, the military of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on Chuguiev. Non-residential premises were damaged. According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired S-300 missiles at the city from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"On November 26, around 1:00 a.m., the Russian military shelled Kupiansk, garages were set on fire. In the morning, the Russian military of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a mortar shelling of the city. Private houses were damaged, three people were injured. Around 10:00, the enemy shelled Vovchansk with anti-aircraft missiles. Residential buildings were damaged, private cars, warehouses," the message says.

Prosecutors together with police investigators carry out the necessary investigative actions.











