Ukraine freed 12 citizens from Russian captivity. VIDEO

Among them are four soldiers of the Navy, two national guardsmen, border guards, one soldier of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as three civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of PO Andrii Yermak.

"Another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 12 of our people. Among them - 4 soldiers of the Navy, two national guardsmen, border guards, one from TRo, as well as three civilians - a spouse and a man who was considered missing. Among the military - two officers, as well as seven privates and sergeants. Soldiers who defended, in particular, Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and Zmiiny Island are going home," Yermak said.

Yermak reported that over the last week we managed to return 98 Ukrainians.

He also added that work on the release of all people continues.

Yermak also thanked the Coordinating Staff for the work on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Watch more: Kherson resident to foreign journalists: "We don’t have heating, electricity, water, communication and Internet, but there are no Russians either. I am free and therefore infinitely happy.". VIDEO



