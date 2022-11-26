Luxembourg handed over six tactical-level drones to AFU

Luxembourg handed over six Czech-made Primoco One 150 drones to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the online defense magazine Army Recognition with reference to the Luxembourg Ministry of Defense.

The department informed the newspaper that the UAV was purchased as part of the military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Primoco One 150 drones are designed and manufactured by the Czech company Primoco UAV. They are of medium size: length - 3.65 m, wingspan - 4.85 m, height - 1.25 m. The flight time of drones is up to 15 hours, the maximum range is up to 2000 km.

