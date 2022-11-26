They talked about European integration, confiscation of Russian money and "Grain from Ukraine" initiative - Shmyhal met with Belgian Prime Minister Croo

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with Prime Minister Alexander de Croo discussed a number of issues, including the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Shmyhal wrote about this on Facebook.

"During the meeting, we discussed the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets for future recovery, and the issue of condemning Russia's crimes through the creation of a Special International Tribunal," Shmyhal said.

During the meeting, the parties also raised the issue of President Volodymyr Zelensky's #GrainforUkraine initiative. "We thank Belgium for joining the program," he said.

For his part, de Croo assured that Belgium will help Ukraine with equipment and demining and will advocate the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"I am grateful for this important and symbolic visit to Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, as well as to the entire Belgian people for their comprehensive assistance to our state," Shmyhal wrote.

