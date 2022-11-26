Russia has no more chances to defeat Ukraine - Scholz

Russia’s victory in war against Ukraine now looks unlikely. Russia should not achieve its goals on battlefield.

It was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"Given Germany's support for Ukraine that has been attacked, it is becoming increasingly clear that Russia not only should not win this war, but also will not win it," the Chancellor stated.

He reaffirmed his promise to support Ukraine as long as necessary. Scholz added that Germany does it financially, humanitarian and supplies weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why Russia will no longer have a chance to defeat Ukraine.

Scholz once again emphasized the importance of his meeting with President and China's party leader Xi Jinping, where both of them warned against the use of nuclear weapons. The G20 countries also stated that nuclear weapons should not be used in this war.

At the recent summit in Indonesia, the vast majority of the group of leading industrialized countries, despite serious differences of opinion, strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.