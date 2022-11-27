Putin’s Russia is a pure manifestation of classical fascism - Presidential Office

Putin’s Russia is "a pure manifestation of classical fascism in XXI century".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak in Twitter on Saturday, November 26.

"If at the beginning of the war Russia was still trying to disguise the true goals of the war with various excuses, now the Kremlin is openly talking about only one goal - the destruction of Ukraine as a state and the mass murder of Ukrainians as a nation," Podoliak said.

Every year on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. This year the memorable date falls on November 26.

