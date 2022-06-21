Kyslytsia to UN Security Council: Let's end Russian fascism right now

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Serhii Kyslytsia called on the world to put an end to Russian fascism "right now".

He said this on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's transformation into an aggressive fascist regime has already demonstrated its inability to refrain from attacking those it considers weak prey. It must be stopped by all of us, and the sooner the better," he stressed.

"If we allow Putin or his successor on the Kremlin throne to grow his severed claws soaked in the blood of Ukrainians, the next war will be inevitable, and the civilized world will pay three times the price it does today. Let's put an end to Russian fascism right now," the Ambassador urged.

As Kyslytsia noted, Russia constantly resorts to the tactic of "aggressive mimicry, where the predator takes advantage by posing as the victim.

A similar dynamic is seen with the rapist and the victim when she is accused of "provoking" the rapist into committing a crime, he added.

"Aggressive mimicry is a common defensive tactic of criminals," Kyslytsia said, responding to the accusatory rhetoric of Russia's post-chairman to the UN, Vasily Nebenge.

"He once again used this seat to shift the responsibility for the war to everyone except Russia... Putin's envoy will understand this as soon as he takes another seat - on the bench of the future tribunal for Russian war criminals," the Ukrainian diplomat noted. At the same time, he traditionally pointed out that Russia inappropriately takes the place of the Soviet Union as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

According to him, now there is no other way to end this war, except to bring the aggressor to justice - the type of the Nuremberg Trials.

"I believe that future trials will give us the same comprehensive answers to the question of how Russia became an aggressive and inhumane regime," he said.

Kyslytsia noted that for thirty years the world indulged Moscow with impunity, which led to a full-scale war.

These include Russia's arbitrary seizure of a seat in the UN Security Council, the war in Chechnya, the maintenance of Russian troops in Transnistria, the war against Georgia, the attempted annexation of Crimea and military aggression in Donbass, war crimes in Syria, and the construction of Nord Stream 2 .

"These events inevitably led Russia to its current position - an aggressive, fascist state with no limit to its criminal treatment," Kyslytsia stressed.

According to him, Russia's anti-fascist and anti-Nazi rhetoric should not be misleading. "This is just another manifestation of aggressive mimicry that has gone further - labeling Ukrainians as 'neo-Nazis' in order to dehumanize them and make them a legitimate target for the Russian military," he added.

Putin, Kyslytsia reminded us, is encroaching on other people's territories, comparing himself to Peter the Great.

"My question is, where will a regime that proclaims the imperial ambitions of three hundred years ago as its 'core values' stop?" - he noted. - By identifying himself with the Russian tsar, Putin is not only raising the question of his mental state. The dictator publicly speaks of his determination to act, to behave like an eighteenth-century ruler, while we preach to him with quotations from the UN charter."

Since Ukraine is bleeding to death fighting for its right to exist, there is no place for appeasement instead of responsibility, the ambassador noted.

Russia will stop at nothing in its invasion of Ukraine and will use any pause "to turn the occupied territories back into its strongholds and gather more cannon fodder for a renewed attack on Ukraine," Kyslytsia explained.