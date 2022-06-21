Concessions to Putin will lead to nothing but collapse, - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his partners against any concessions to Russia, arguing that they could lead to disaster.

"The Prime Minister's concerned that this may not be the focus of everyone's attention because of ... some of the global issues that we face, not the least of which is inflation around the world," said a government spokesman, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"We must not allow anyone to believe that concessions to Putin will lead to anything other than a collapse," Johnson was quoted as saying.

According to the Prime Minister, it "may be perceived as a reward for unjustified aggression" and "will encourage not only Russia, but also its allies, will affect the security of Britain and our economy."