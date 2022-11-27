Last day, pyrotechnics destroyed more than 500 explosive objects. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day of November 26, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service discovered, removed and neutralized 523 explosive objects.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"During the day of November 26, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service were involved 112 times, 523 explosive objects were detected, removed and neutralized. The territory of 73 hectares was examined," the message says.

A total of 291,827 explosive objects and 2,845 kg of explosives, including 2,154 aerial bombs, have been neutralized since the beginning of the large-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine. The territory with an area of ​​about 75,585 hectares was surveyed.

Most of the explosive objects were seized in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

