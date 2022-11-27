In Poland, Ukrainians were poisoned en masse in center for refugees

More than 20 people, including children, from the center for refugees from Ukraine in Hlukholazy (Opole Voivode) were hospitalized with symptoms of poisoning.

"The children were brought to our hospital. Now I have three patients in the children's department and four in the infectious department. Their condition can be assessed as good. The results of laboratory tests are not yet available, but everything points to classic food poisoning," said the director of the hospital in Nysa, Norbert Screaming

Symptoms of poisoning in the residents of the center were detected on Friday evening, November 25.

In total, 23 people were recorded with poisoning - 8 adults and 15 children.

The sanitary inspection reported that no violations were found during the inspection of the kitchen and food section.

In addition, as the Opole Voivode Slawomir Klosovsky stated, according to preliminary information, the poisoning may be of a viral nature, because norovirus symptoms were found in one patient.