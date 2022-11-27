The party also expressed support for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Republicans pledge to continue bipartisan support for Ukraine after the Republican Party takes control of the US House of Representatives in January, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

According to CNN, Michael McCaul, who may chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike Turner, who is a contender for the chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee, expressed confidence that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "will have bipartisan support".

At the same time, they supported the position of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy that there would be no "carte blanche" in the issue of financing Ukraine.

The congressmen said the aid should be "accountable and transparent to the American people." McCarthy has also previously insisted on greater accountability.

McCaul and Turner also expressed support for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. Separately, Turner stressed the importance of providing easy-to-use air defense systems.