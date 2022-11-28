To overcome energy crisis, Ukraine needs transformers and air defense systems, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine needs transformers to restore the energy system and air defense systems to protect it from Russian missiles.

He stated this at a press conference in Kyiv with colleagues from seven Baltic and Northern European countries, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"In order to restore the power system, we need two things: transformers, which is the biggest part of the power system, and we need air defense to shoot down enemy missiles that hit our infrastructure. So, by giving us air defense systems, you also save and restore our energy infrastructure," Kuleba said.

The Minister added that without protection systems against Russian missiles, the energy crisis will continue, as the system will be destroyed by strikes after repair.

"This circle must be broken. We need two elements - spare parts for the system itself and missile and air defense to protect it," he said.

Kuleba noted that one of the biggest needs in Ukraine now is also generators.