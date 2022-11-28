Ukraine will receive additional EUR 100 million loan from France, - Marchenko

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France Bruno Le Maire signed an agreement on a loan of up to EUR 100 million from the French Development Agency to Ukraine.

The funds will be directed to the general fund of the state budget to finance priority expenditures, except for defense expenditures, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are grateful to the Government of the French Republic for supporting Ukraine and providing additional EUR 100 million. These funds will allow us to continue to support the effectiveness of public administration, as well as to ensure priority state budget expenditures in the fight against the aggressor," Marchenko said.

The loan is granted on preferential terms: the interest rate is 1.04% per annum, and the final repayment of the loan is made in 15 years from the date of the loan agreement (taking into account the grace period of deferred repayment of the loan for a period of more than 5 years from the date of the loan agreement).

During the meeting the parties also discussed the current financial situation in Ukraine, the need for additional financing and priority areas of cooperation between the Governments of both countries.

At the same time, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine stressed the necessity of attracting external financing from international partners next year to eliminate the state budget deficit which will amount to more than USD 3 billion per month.

The meeting was also attended by Morgan Vail, Deputy Director of the Cabinet of Bruno Le Maire, Audrey Gross, Counsellor for European and International Affairs of France, Denis Le Fers, Head of the Directorate for Bilateral Economic Relations, Marie-Hélène Loizon, Deputy Director General of the French Development Agency.