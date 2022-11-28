Morawiecki about German Patriot SAMs: "No one wants to take equipment just to keep it standing"

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday once again urged to provide Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, which were offered to Warsaw by Berlin after the incident in Przewodw, as Kyiv needs them more.

During a press conference on Monday, the head of the Polish government was asked whether Poland would accept Patriot missile systems from Germany if the latter does not hand them over to Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"Yes, we will consider this option, of course, but we draw attention to the fact that, in the end, no one wants to buy equipment just to keep it standing," Morawiecki said.

Read more: Kaczynski insists on transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine: "Germany will not dare to shoot down Russian missiles"

He noted that in Ukraine, particularly in its western regions, bombs fall and people die almost every day. "Therefore, let this weapon that is being sent serve as best as possible to protect the Ukrainian sky. Thus, it will also serve to protect the Polish sky," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Morawiecki expressed hope that "it will be possible to organize the whole process in such a way that the western part of Ukraine at least has this protection through modern missile defense systems, air defense".