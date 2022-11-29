ENG
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

Russian invaders hit Dnipro with missiles, as a result of which a private enterprise was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"This is what remained of a private enterprise in Dnipro after the night attack of Russian missiles. "Russian Peace" brings only destruction. And it will be responsible for all its crimes," the report says.

Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 01
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 02
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 03
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 04
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 05
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 06
Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers 07

