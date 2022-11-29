Consequences of night shelling of Dnipro by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS
Russian invaders hit Dnipro with missiles, as a result of which a private enterprise was damaged.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.
"This is what remained of a private enterprise in Dnipro after the night attack of Russian missiles. "Russian Peace" brings only destruction. And it will be responsible for all its crimes," the report says.
