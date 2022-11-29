Hungary blocks Ukraine’s participation in NATO meetings

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed that due to Hungary’s veto, which has been in place since 2017, the participation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the official meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of NATO countries took place in the format of a separate meeting, and not within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

The Financial Times was the first to report that Hungary opposed Kuleba's participation in the official session, so the Ukrainian minister had to meet with his colleagues at a separate dinner.

Commenting on this information to the publication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the need to find a special format in order to overcome the Hungarian veto. It was confirmed there that the head of the Foreign Ministry will hold talks with NATO ministers in the framework of a separate meeting specially organized by the NATO Secretary General.

"As you know, Hungary has been blocking meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission above the level of ambassadors since 2017. In order to formally overcome the Hungarian veto, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is organizing a separate meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO and Ukraine. At this meeting, Dmytro Kuleba and his foreign colleagues will discuss further military aid to Ukraine and the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure", - said in a comment the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

