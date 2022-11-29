Liquidated Russian occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters published a video recording of the liquidated occupiers in a completely destroyed position near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, the video recording was made using a UAV. The recording shows at least two dozen bodies of the slain occupiers. It is not known whether the Russians abandoned the bodies of their dead or whether the Ukrainian soldiers managed to completely destroy the unit of the Russian army.

