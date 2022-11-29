ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7321 visitors online
News Video War
26 452 43

Liquidated Russian occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters published a video recording of the liquidated occupiers in a completely destroyed position near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, the video recording was made using a UAV. The recording shows at least two dozen bodies of the slain occupiers. It is not known whether the Russians abandoned the bodies of their dead or whether the Ukrainian soldiers managed to completely destroy the unit of the Russian army.

Read more: "In response to Russia’s aggression, NATO is increasing its presence from Baltic to Black Sea," - Stoltenberg

Author: 

Russian Army (9512) elimination (5396) Bakhmut (800)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 