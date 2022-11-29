Ukrainian Armed Forces do not yet control Kinburn spit

The armed forces of Ukraine do not yet control the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Yevgen Yerin, head of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavri region, announced this on the air of the national marathon, informs Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"At the moment, the enemy is regrouping there. The situation on the Kinburn spit is under control. So far, there is no question of control over the Kinburn spit by the Armed Forces," he said.

Commenting on the general situation on the southern front, Yerin noted that with the help of constant shelling of Kherson, the Russian army is trying to "sow fear and panic among the civilian population" and "keep the Ukrainian troops on their toes."

"The enemy continues to equip its engineering positions and prepare for defense," he concluded.

It will be recalled that on November 21, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, admitted on the air of a telethon that Ukrainian forces are conducting a military operation on the Kinburn spit and called for a regime of operational silence.

Read more: Hungary blocks Ukraine’s participation in NATO meetings

The next day, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, announced that three settlements on the Kinburn spit must be liberated for the complete de-occupation of the region.