Not only President of Russia, but also "collective Putin" should be responsible for this aggression, - Zelenska

Not only Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also "collective Putin" should be punished for the crimes committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News.

"I think that this is not just one person - Putin - we are talking about a 'collective Putin', and I believe that the entire 'collective Putin' should be punished," she said.

Zelenska also added that it is necessary to unite the world community to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Russian war criminals.

"We need to unite the world community just as it happened in January 1942 to support a special tribunal (for war criminals - ed.) for Russia's aggression against Ukraine," she said.

