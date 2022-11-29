Ukraine will receive EUR 100 million loan from France

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and the Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France Bruno Le Maire signed a loan agreement on the provision of EUR 100 million.

This was stated in official Telegram channel of Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We are grateful to the Government of the French Republic for supporting Ukraine and providing additional 100 million euros. These funds will allow us to continue to maintain the effectiveness of public administration, as well as to ensure priority state budget expenditures in the fight against the aggressor," Marchenko said.

It is added that the loan is provided on preferential terms: the interest rate is 1.04% per annum, and the final repayment of the loan is made in 15 years from the date of the loan agreement.

The funds will be directed to the general fund of the state budget to finance all priority expenditures, except for defense expenditures.