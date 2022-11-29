Latvia offers to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia at NATO summit - Bloomberg

Ukraine should be able to strike military targets in Russia as it protects its critical infrastructure

This, according to the Bloomberg, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest.

"We must allow Ukrainians to use weapons to hit missile sites or airfields from where these operations (strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure) are carried out," he said.

The Latvian Foreign Minister added that NATO members "should not be afraid" of escalation.

Rinkēvičs noted that some other NATO member states also believe that Ukraine should not have restrictions on the use of weapons. But it is the individual states that ultimately decide on the supply of certain weapons to Kyiv.

As you know, the United States did not impose direct restrictions on how Ukraine should use the received weapons, but so far refused to send weapons with a sufficient range - for example, ATACMS with a range of up to 300 kilometers - to strike at the territory of Russia.

Such a step is considered by the Joe Biden administration as a possible reason for escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war or its spread to NATO territory.

