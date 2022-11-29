NATO members will increase support for Ukraine

NATO allies declare their readiness to increase their support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression and express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and government in their heroic defense of sovereignty and independence.

This is stated in the statement of the ministers of foreign affairs of the NATO member countries, which was adopted during the meeting in Bucharest, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we congratulate Foreign Minister Kuleba, stand in full solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the heroic defense of their nation and land, and pay tribute to all those who died. As before, we are firmly committed to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We will never recognize Russia's illegal annexations, which are in gross violation of the UN Charter. We will continue strengthening political and practical support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values ​​from Russian aggression. We will maintain our support as long as necessary." - the statement says.

Allies also stressed that in this context, NATO would continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders, including international organizations, particularly the EU, and like-minded countries.

"Building on the support provided so far. We will help Ukraine strengthen its resilience, protect its people and counter Russia's disinformation and lies campaigns. Allies will help Ukraine as it rebuilds its energy infrastructure and protects its people from missile attacks," the statement said.

In addition, the Allies "remain committed to supporting Ukraine's long-term efforts on its path to post-war recovery and reform so that Ukraine can secure its free and democratic future, modernize its defense sector, strengthen long-term interoperability, and deter future aggression."

"We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it advances its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the alliance's allies assure.

NATO member countries placed full responsibility on Russia for the war, which "threatens Euro-Atlantic peace, security and prosperity."

"Russia bears full responsibility for this war, for gross violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter. Russia's aggression, particularly its persistent and evil attacks on Ukrainian civil and energy infrastructure, deprives millions of Ukrainians of basic social services. It has also affected global food supplies and has put the world's most vulnerable countries and people at risk. Russia's unacceptable actions, including hybrid actions, energy blackmail, and reckless nuclear rhetoric, undermine the rules-based international order," the statement said.

Allies also expressed solidarity with Poland following the November 15 incident that resulted in the tragic loss of life due to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's brutality against the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as human rights violations such as forcible deportation, torture, and brutal treatment of women, children, and persons in a vulnerable position. All those responsible for war crimes, including sexual violence under the conditions of the conflict, must be brought to justice. We also condemn everyone, particularly Belarus, who actively supports Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine," the statement said.