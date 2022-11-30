Russia will capitally develop nuclear forces, - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu said that his department will capitally build up the nuclear forces of the Russian Federation in 2023.

Shoigu's words are quoted by the Russian mass media, Censor.NET reports.

"Next year, we will pay special attention to capital development in the interests of nuclear forces," he said.

Shoigu also added that the armed forces of the Russian Federation are testing new methods of using missile forces and artillery on the territory of Ukraine.

According to him, this primarily concerns the use of "reconnaissance and strike fire systems, which include unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as modern and promising weapons."

The Russian Minister of Defense noted that taking into account the experience of the war in Ukraine, "counter-battery combat is being improved as one of the main tasks of destroying the enemy by fire."

According to Shoigu, the Tornado-S long-range jet artillery systems and the high-power Malka artillery systems are involved in its implementation - they allegedly effectively hit "foreign jet and artillery systems."

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also proposed to use "promising weapons" in the war in Ukraine.