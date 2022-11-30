Over trillion dollars needed to restore Ukraine, - Zelenskyi

More than a trillion dollars are needed to restore Ukraine. Dozens of partner countries will be involved in the work.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this during the presentation of Odesa's application to host Expo 2030, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a particular patronage system will be created that will enable advanced countries and companies to help restore Ukrainian regions, cities, industries, and enterprises.

"To not just restore them, but to show that the free world and honest states are always stronger than any tyranny and aggression," Zelensky emphasized.

France, Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Japan, Canada, and 16 other countries have already expressed their interest in sponsorship.