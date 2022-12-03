Ukrainian prayer - Epiphany will be heard in Pechersk Lavra

On December 2, a "significant step was taken for the return of Ukrainian prayer" to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, according to the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and All Ukraine.

He voiced his position on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Today (December 2. - Ed.) we laid one of the cornerstones in the solid foundation of the Local Church, we took a significant step to return Ukrainian prayer to our national shrine - the Pechersk Lavra," he wrote.

Epiphany noted that this event can cause different emotions in different people.

"Some people rejoice as if all the issues have already been resolved. But many issues really need answers and solutions. Someone is indignant because they want everything to be resolved already. But the importance of what happened should not be underestimated - today the Ukrainian Lavra has really acquired subjectivity, although for now, it is like a newborn baby," he writes.

The head of the UOC promised that a daily prayer in the native language will be heard in the Ukrainian people's shrine "for victory, for a just peace, for the expulsion of the Russian aggressors and good for Ukraine."

Epiphanius urged the faithful to keep calm and continue working.

Also remind, on December 2, the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery within the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. At the same time, Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko explained that there is no question of the transfer of the Lavra from the UOC MP to the OCU.