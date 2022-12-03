Accumulation of troops continues in Belarus, - Command of United Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the territory of Belarus, the accumulation of an allied group of troops continues, said the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

This was reported by the press service of the Command of the United Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the situation in the Northern operational zone is under control. But the accumulation of the allied group of troops continues on the territory of Belarus. Therefore, we are constantly monitoring this situation and preparing our forces for an adequate response. Currently, there is no threat from Belarus. The work carried out by us should increase the stability of our defense and the adequacy of our response to the growth of this threat," said Naiev.

According to him, in the case of an increase in the military threat, depending on its quantitative and qualitative composition, the assistance of additional forces and means is foreseen.

