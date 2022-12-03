SBI conducted searches and seized documents in two departments of KCSA

SBI employees conducted searches in two departments of the Kyiv City State Administration as part of a pre-trial investigation into the misuse of recreational land in one of Kyiv’s parks and abuse of power.

As noted, during the seizure, among other things, documents were seized regarding the announcement of a competition to attract an investor and the fulfillment of the terms of an investment agreement between the KCSA and one of the capital's enterprises.

"It was established that in 2015, one of the capital's associations concluded an investment agreement with the KCSA regarding the construction of sports facilities and structures. However, according to the investigation, the company does not fulfill the conditions of the investment agreement, in particular, regarding the construction period and the project financing schedule. The facts of non-target use of the park territory were also recorded. The work, which was supposed to be completed by March 2022, has currently been completed by only 30% of what was stated in the project and estimate documentation," the message reads.

The total amount of investments under the investment agreement is almost 149 million hryvnias.

The employees of the SBI are checking the involvement of KCSA officials in the reasons for the company's non-fulfillment of the terms of the investment agreement over the past 7 years.

Criminal proceedings are opened under the article of abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 6 years.

Procedural management is carried out by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.