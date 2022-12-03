For some types of weapons, Russia already uses strategic stockpile - Defence Intelligence

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the enemy is already using a strategic stockpile of some types of weapons, as well as missiles manufactured this year, in particular in August.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs.

"This suggests that some missiles are used directly from the assembly line. How many of them will be enough depends on the production. Yes, it has fallen compared to the pre-war period. But, unfortunately, due to the fact that it circumvents economic sanctions, the Russian Federation is still able to produce a certain number of cruise missiles and other weapons that are used against our state," the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine concluded.

For 2 months, Russia exported 122 mm, 152 mm artillery ammunition from Belarus.

Also, according to military intelligence, Russia's negotiations with other countries regarding the supply of ammunition and missile weapons for the "Smerch" and "Uragan" MLRS, which it has a shortage of, and the Russian Federation's negotiations with Iran regarding the replenishment of ballistic missile stocks, are ongoing. As Vadym Skibitsky noted, there are relevant draft agreements between these countries, but to date, no deliveries of such weapons have been recorded.

