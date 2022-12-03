In occupied territory of Luhansk region, management of section of railway important for Russians was destroyed, - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, partisans set fire to the equipment of automated railway control.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Be careful, Russians - Luhansk partisans are working. "Someone" set fire to the equipment of the automated control of the railway (STC cabinet) - on the section of the Luhansk-Lantrativka railway in the area of the Luhansk TPP (Shastia). The equipment was destroyed by the fire," the message says.

According to experts, the destruction of such a system will lead to the transfer of management of the railway section to "manual mode", and as a result - will make it impossible to deliver military goods to the forward positions of the railway stations promptly (approximately for 14-20 days).

