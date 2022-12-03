Macron will call Putin to discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to call the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to discuss the situation surrounding the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Before that, the French leader wants to contact the Director General of the IAEA.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in an interview with TF1 and LCI TV channels, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that among the issues causing concern is the nuclear "problem with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is at the center of hostilities."

"After the meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, I will speak again with President Putin, in particular regarding civil nuclear energy," announced Macron.

According to him, in this dialogue with Moscow, "it is necessary to focus on specific topics".

"As for the coming weeks, the task is to help Ukraine resist, continue to help militarily, avoid escalation and prepare the dialogue for the day when everyone is back at the negotiating table," Macron continued.

According to the French leader, during the trip to the USA and negotiations with President Joe Biden, the parties "discussed deeply and for a long time about the situation in Ukraine."

"Paris and Washington share the same vision of things to continue to help Ukraine resist in the face of the bombing of their civilian infrastructure and to do everything to put pressure on Russia to return to the negotiating table," Macron said.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov has already reacted to Macron's statement. He stated that the exact date of the telephone conversation is currently unknown.