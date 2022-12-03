Last day, marines destroyed 43 occupiers and IFV. INFOGRAPHICS
The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Yesterday, December 2, the marines destroyed 29 invaders and BMP. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 14 Russian soldiers," the message says.
