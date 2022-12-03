ENG
Shoigu flew to Minsk for negotiations on military-technical cooperation

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu arrived in Minsk for talks with his Belarusian colleague Viktor Khrenin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

As noted, the plane of the head of the Russian military department currently landed at Machulischi airfield.

According to mass media, the Belarusian and Russian sides will discuss topical issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

