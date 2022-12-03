In Great Britain, Russian billionaire Fridman was detained and released on bail on suspicion of money laundering, - mass media

The National Crime Agency of Great Britain (NCA) detained Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman on suspicion of money laundering, and later released him on bail.

"The NCA conducted a large-scale operation to arrest a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to give false evidence," the UK's National Crime Agency said in a statement.

It is reported that the 58-year-old businessman was detained on Thursday, December 1, at his multimillion-dollar residence in London.

In addition, two more people were detained. A 35-year-old man who worked at the house was arrested nearby on suspicion of money laundering and obstructing an NCA officer. He left the house with a bag which was found to contain thousands of pounds in cash.

Another man, aged 39, the ex-boyfriend of the businessman's current partner, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, London, on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

More than 50 officers were involved in the operation at the businessman's London home. A number of digital devices and a significant amount of cash were seized following large-scale searches carried out by NCA investigators.

All three men were questioned by the NCA and released on bail.

According to three sources of UP in business circles, we are talking about Mykhailo Fridman.

UP sources close to the oligarch said that he is at home in London.