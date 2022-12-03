Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with four missiles

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook.

"4 rockets hit the Kramatorsk industrial zone. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The consequences of the destruction are being clarified," he said.

Read more: Shoigu flew to Minsk for negotiations on military-technical cooperation