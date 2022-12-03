Macron has said he wants "security guarantees" for Russia when it returns to talks

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Russia should have its own "security guarantees" when it returns to the negotiating table. However, decisions on the terms of the negotiations should be made by Ukraine, not the West.

He said this in an interview with the French TV channel TF1, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Commenting on possible negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Macron suggested that the topic of NATO expansion would be one of the issues discussed.

Macron said he would like to provide a "guarantee of its own security" to Russia when the aggressor country returns to the negotiating table.

However, the French leader stressed: it is up to Ukraine to decide when to hold negotiations and under what conditions.

"It is for the Ukrainian people to decide on their own, under what conditions, how, when - not for us. But we want to point out, although we are not involved in the conflict, that we do not accept it. But one thing depends on us - the security of the rest of Europe," he said Macron.