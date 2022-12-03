Meeting between Lukashenko and Shoigu will be included in prosecution materials as distribution of criminal roles - President’s Office
Presidential Office of Ukraine commented on a meeting of Russian Minister Shoigu with Belarusian usurper Alexander Lukashenko.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Twitter by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak.
"The Kremlin does not lose hope of sharing a trial bench with its Belarusian partners. Today's meeting between Lukashenko and Shoigu will be included in the prosecution's case file as a distribution of criminal roles. However, the confession and incriminating testimony will mitigate the responsibility," he noted.
