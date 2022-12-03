Detailed our requests in weapons and equipment, - Zaluzhny had a conversation with Milley

Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny during a telephone conversation with Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of United States General Mark Milley shared his assessment of situation on frontline and security risks posed by massive Russian missile strikes.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Zaluzhny on Facebook.

"I had a phone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. I expressed gratitude for the significant efforts that General Milley personally, Secretary of Defense Austin and President Biden are making to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in repulsing the Russian full-scale aggression. I shared my assessment of the situation at the front and the security risks posed by Russia's massive missile strikes," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

He also noted that he detailed Ukraine's requests for weapons and equipment, air and missile defense systems. "I assured that despite the difficult conditions of combat operations, we continue to fight till the Victory," Zaluzhny added.

Read more: Russia has lost to Ukraine strategically, operationally and tactically, - General Milley