Russia will not accept ceiling price for oil, - Peskov

The press secretary of the Kremlin, Dmytro Peskov, said that Moscow will not accept the ceiling price for oil, which was previously agreed upon by the EU and G7 countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"Now we are analyzing. Certain preparations have been made for such a ceiling. We will not adopt this ceiling, but we will inform how the work will be organized after the analysis, which will be quickly conducted," said Peskov, commenting on this decision.

It was previously reported that after reaching an agreement between the 27 member states of the European Union, members of the Group of Seven, as well as Australia (together - the "Coalition for price restraints") introduced a price cap on oil shipped by sea from the Russian Federation at the level of 60 USD per barrel

