Russians stole spare parts from destroyed "Mriya", - defender of airport in Hostomel Iliukhin

During the stay at Hostomel airport, Russian forces managed to steal spare parts from the famous Ukrainian An-225 Mriya aircraft, which was destroyed in February.

Colonel Artem Iliukhin, commander of the 4th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard, told about this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports. His brigade took part in hostilities on the runway of Hostomel airport.

Ilyukhin said that "Mriya" was destroyed during the fighting, but the main damage was inflicted by the units of the Russian Federation.

"It was specially set on fire in several places - later it was already visible," said the colonel.

Watch more: On December 4, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed, - Air Force. VIDEO

According to him, representatives of the flight school of the Russian Federation came to Gostomel several times on a business trip: "It shows that the main components, which are the most valuable, were taken by the Russians from the plane. The boards, wires, etc. were pulled out with the "roots", - said the military man.

It will be recalled that on February 27, it became known that the world's largest transport plane - An-225 "Mriya" - burned down as a result of an air attack by Russian troops on the Hostomel airport near Kyiv. According to the calculations of "Ukroboronprom", its restoration will cost more than 3 billion dollars.