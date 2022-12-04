On December 4, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed, - Air Force. VIDEO
The Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "East" shot down an enemy helicopter Ka-52"
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"Today, around 2 p.m., a unit of Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command "East" shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter," the message reads.
