Ruscists shelled Tavriysky microdistrict of Kherson, - RMA. VIDEO

After lunch on December 4, Russian troops shelled the Tavriysky microdistrict of Kherson.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, after lunch, insurgents shelled the Tavriysky microdistrict of Kherson. Enemy shells hit an apartment building, walls, windows, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the report says.

Fortunately, according to Yanushevych, there are no civilians injured.

shoot out (13068) Kherson (1129) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)
