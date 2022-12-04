Putin chose barbaric scorched earth tactics, - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russia’s efforts to disable electricity supply and infrastructure in Ukraine barbaric.

Politico writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted scorched-earth tactics because his armed forces have failed to achieve their earlier goals of conquest in the war against Ukraine.

"Putin tried to erase Ukraine from the map, to erase its identity, to return it to Russia. It didn't work. Then he started to seize lands in the east and south of Ukraine. It didn't work because the Ukrainian military pushed back and returned many of the territories it seized Putin," said Putin.

"He is trying to use winter as a weapon, turn off the light, turn off the heat, plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness and cold just at the time when the winter months are coming. This is truly barbaric," he added.