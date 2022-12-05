Ruscists hit civil infrastructure of Kupiansk with rockets, woman was killed

The occupiers continue to strike the populated areas of Kupiansk district.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, after 04:00 a.m., the Russians hit the civil infrastructure of Kupiansk with missiles of the S-300 type. According to preliminary data from the law enforcement officers, a woman died as a result of the occupiers' strikes in Kupiansk, detailed information is being clarified.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at the service station, a car was on fire. Damaged roofs of private houses.

"In addition, the occupiers launched artillery strikes on populated areas of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts," the report says.

Synehubov also informs that 2 people were injured during the day due to the detonation of explosive objects: a 52-year-old man in Merefa and a 66-year-old man in the village of Donetske, in the Izyum district. Both were hospitalized in medical institutions, the condition of the victims is average.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Mine danger in the region remains high, do not try to defuse explosive objects yourself!

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the constant shelling of the Russians, in their positions, we believe in the Ukrainian defenders and our victory!" the head of the region adds.