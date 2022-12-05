Putin should be prosecuted for war crimes, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure war crimes and believes that Moscow made a huge mistake by attacking Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

"I think they made a huge mistake. First, to disrespect international law and violate all the principles that they signed up for is murderous for their credibility. And secondly, because they probably made many mistakes in assessing their capabilities and the capabilities of Ukraine," he said.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin should be held accountable for these crimes, Macron answered in the affirmative.

"We must collect all the evidence of war crimes. And this is what we are doing by sending police officers and experts to Ukraine... We must launch all legal initiatives. Therefore, my answer is yes," the French leader said.

At the same time, Macron said that he is in favor of direct contact with Putin.

"I always maintain regular discussions and direct contact with President Putin, because I believe that the best way to restore interaction is to maintain this direct channel. Isolation is the worst thing, especially for such a leader," Macron said.

He also considers it important that Europe and the USA continue to support Ukraine.

"It is clear that Russia, and especially President Putin, has decided to weaponize at least energy and food, creating deficits, instability, and inflation. And I think his bid is war fatigue and sanctions fatigue," the French president said.

Macron noted that he does not see a military option to end the war in Ukraine.

"I think it is important to convey the message that it is up to the Ukrainians to decide, that the only way to find a solution is through negotiations," he said.

Read more: France will continue military support to Ukraine to strengthen negotiating positions, - Macron