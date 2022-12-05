Russians launched second wave of missiles, - Kim
Russia launched a second wave of missiles at Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.
"The military is working, the air defense is at its best. There will be three waves, but I think we will cope with everything," he said.
Earlier, he said that the second wave of missile attacks is beginning.
