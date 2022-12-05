ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5846 visitors online
News War
24 149 79

Russians launched second wave of missiles, - Kim

ракета

Russia launched a second wave of missiles at Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"The military is working, the air defense is at its best. There will be three waves, but I think we will cope with everything," he said.

Earlier, he said that the second wave of missile attacks is beginning.

Read more: In Odesa, there is no water supply due to blackout of pumping stations, - city council

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Vitaliy Kym (108)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 